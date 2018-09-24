Marathon Oil (MRO) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRO. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.05.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $2,427,619.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 394,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,632.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,935.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 128,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 121,741 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

