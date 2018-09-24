Manitowoc (MTW) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTW. OTR Global cut Manitowoc to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Manitowoc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Manitowoc from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitowoc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $918.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Manitowoc by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 38,372 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 2.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 467,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.