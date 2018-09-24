Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $137,000 in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,107,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 52,735 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 354.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,271 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $66.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

