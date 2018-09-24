Macquarie Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Price Target to $57.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price hoisted by Macquarie from $55.50 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.
PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.
Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $52.14 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,054,149.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 557,716 shares in the company, valued at $28,220,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $4,797,012. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 324,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 52,549 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
