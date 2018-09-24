Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,850 Shares of Brink’s (BCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,808,000 after acquiring an additional 319,584 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Brink’s by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,369,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,210,000 after acquiring an additional 364,925 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,293,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,867 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 872,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,195,000 after acquiring an additional 92,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of BCO opened at $71.85 on Monday. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 46.24% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Brink’s will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 26th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $138,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $397,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

