Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.32 Million Holdings in athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 58,178 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of athenahealth worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of athenahealth by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,002 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of athenahealth by 2,546.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 49,560 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of athenahealth by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of athenahealth by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the 1st quarter worth $907,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATHN. BidaskClub upgraded athenahealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on athenahealth to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. MED lowered their target price on athenahealth to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.57.

Shares of athenahealth stock opened at $136.60 on Monday. athenahealth, Inc has a 52-week low of $111.61 and a 52-week high of $163.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.47. athenahealth had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

athenahealth Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

