MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $137.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on MTSI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo bought 97,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,048,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,233.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,258. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $166,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. 688,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,569. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

