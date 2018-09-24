Luxfer (LXFR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp set a $24.00 price target on shares of Luxfer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.
NYSE LXFR opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.88. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 378.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 183,416 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 679,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 24.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 83,696 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after buying an additional 59,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 21.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
Featured Story: Google Finance
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.