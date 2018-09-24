Luxfer (LXFR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp set a $24.00 price target on shares of Luxfer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

NYSE LXFR opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.88. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Luxfer had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 378.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 183,416 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 679,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 24.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 83,696 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after buying an additional 59,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 21.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

