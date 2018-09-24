Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) Holdings Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,131 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Luther Burbank worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth $7,440,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 23.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 818,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth $1,789,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the second quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBC shares. ValuEngine lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Luther Burbank in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Luther Burbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $635.61 million and a PE ratio of 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Luther Burbank Corp has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. sell-side analysts predict that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.