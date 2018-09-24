Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 90 at Credit Suisse Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.17) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LLOY. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 58 ($0.76) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 76.05 ($0.99).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 61.75 ($0.80) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.58 ($0.96).

In other news, insider Juan Colombás sold 225,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £135,340.20 ($176,293.08).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.