Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,010 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 68,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after acquiring an additional 418,379 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 404,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 74,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTRPA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $14.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

