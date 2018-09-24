Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.20 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 315.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

GTLS opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $80.31.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.