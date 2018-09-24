Legal & General Group Plc Buys 4,470 Shares of Wageworks Inc (WAGE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Wageworks worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAGE. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wageworks during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wageworks in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Wageworks by 67.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wageworks by 26.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wageworks by 95.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WAGE opened at $40.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.37. Wageworks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

WAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wageworks from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Wageworks in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Wageworks to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

WageWorks, Inc engages in the provision of consumer-directed benefits. It offers health card programs, health savings account, pre-tax spending accounts, medical and dental reimbursement arrangements, and transit and parking programs. The company was founded by Clem O’Donnell and Jon Kessler on January 28, 2000 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

