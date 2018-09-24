Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 28,667 Shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.40% of New Mountain Finance worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMFC. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 305,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 36.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NMFC opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.54.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.43%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $164,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,632.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Hamwee purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,242.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 48,250 shares of company stock valued at $662,833. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

