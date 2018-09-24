Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 126,911 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 91,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 151,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 425,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $51,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,775.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $135,556.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,418 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trimble from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

TRMB stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $785.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

