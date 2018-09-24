Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $134,000 in Anavex Life Sciences Corp (AVXL) Stock

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Anavex Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.