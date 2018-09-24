Lanxess (LXS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €78.00 ($90.70) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LXS. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.44 ($85.39).

Get Lanxess alerts:

ETR:LXS opened at €66.52 ($77.35) on Monday. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 1-year high of €74.50 ($86.63).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.