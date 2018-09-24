Lanxess (LXS) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. equinet set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.44 ($85.39).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €67.04 ($77.95) on Friday. Lanxess has a 1 year low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 1 year high of €74.50 ($86.63).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

