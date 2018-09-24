KT (KT) and Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Critical Contrast

KT (NASDAQ: CNSL) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

KT has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Communications has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KT and Consolidated Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 2 2 0 0 1.50 Consolidated Communications 0 3 1 0 2.25

Consolidated Communications has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. Given Consolidated Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than KT.

Dividends

KT pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Consolidated Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. KT pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Consolidated Communications pays out 596.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KT and Consolidated Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $21.05 billion 0.34 $415.40 million $0.88 16.43 Consolidated Communications $1.06 billion 0.90 $64.94 million $0.26 51.38

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Communications. KT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consolidated Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KT and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT N/A N/A N/A Consolidated Communications 3.47% -3.15% -0.45%

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats KT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications, credit card processing and other financial, and satellite TV and media content services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services. Further, it plans and develops commercial and office buildings and condominiums, as well as leases buildings; maintains public telephones; manages sports groups; develops medicine and pharmacy; and sells communication devices. Additionally, the company offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, Internet banking ASP and security, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, and PCS distribution services. It also provides TV content, residential building development and supply, asset management and consulting, cloud system, data center development, satellite communication, music contents investment, technology business finance, advertising agency, network installation and management, system integration and maintenance, foreign investment, electronic communication, and wireless high speed Internet services, as well as call center services for the financial sectors. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 20,015,000 mobile subscribers and 7.5 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities. The company also sells and supports telecommunications equipment, such as key, private branch exchange, IP-based telephone systems, and other hardware solutions, as well as offers support services to medium and large business customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 972 thousand voice connections, 784 thousand data connections, and 103 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

