Knoll Inc (KNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knoll’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Knoll reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Knoll will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Knoll.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Knoll had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th.

Shares of KNL opened at $24.10 on Friday. Knoll has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Knoll’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Director Kathleen G. Bradley sold 12,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $291,680.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,622.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen G. Bradley sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $176,922.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,835 shares of company stock worth $1,040,175 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 29.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 48.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 16.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

