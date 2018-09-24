Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) to announce $153.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirkland’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.20 million to $154.16 million. Kirkland’s posted sales of $144.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirkland’s will report full year sales of $652.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.80 million to $654.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $667.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $665.28 million to $669.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kirkland’s.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KIRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,256,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 883,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 207,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 255,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 122,663 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 147,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.22. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

