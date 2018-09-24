KemPharm (KMPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KemPharm’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KMPH. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.00 target price on KemPharm and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Cowen downgraded KemPharm from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded KemPharm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of KemPharm stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.05. The company has a market cap of $72.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.32. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.31. equities analysts predict that KemPharm will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Delaware Street Capital Master acquired 304,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter worth $122,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter worth $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KemPharm by 1,847.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 15,976.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 100,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

