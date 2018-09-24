KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on KS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 21.3% during the second quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 125,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 48.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 283,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 92,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,302,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the first quarter worth $2,341,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the second quarter worth $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. 14,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,180. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. KapStone Paper and Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $912.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.83 million. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. equities analysts predict that KapStone Paper and Packaging will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

