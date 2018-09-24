Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 3.27.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter.

In other Kandi Technologies Group news, insider Xiaoming Hu purchased 37,461 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $146,472.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 147,422 shares of company stock valued at $605,520. Company insiders own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kandi Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.