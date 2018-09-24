K-Bro Linen Inc (KBL) Insider Ronald James Graham Sells 5,117 Shares

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) insider Ronald James Graham sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.54, for a total transaction of C$192,092.18.

Ronald James Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 18th, Ronald James Graham sold 1,900 shares of K-Bro Linen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.73, for a total transaction of C$71,687.00.

TSE:KBL opened at C$38.89 on Monday. K-Bro Linen Inc has a 1-year low of C$33.04 and a 1-year high of C$43.04.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$60.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.00 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBL shares. Cormark reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. It provides laundry and linen services for sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns and drapes, and other linen.

