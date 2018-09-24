Just Eat (JE) PT Set at GBX 690 by Deutsche Bank

Just Eat (LON:JE) received a GBX 690 ($8.99) price objective from Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 980 ($12.77) to GBX 920 ($11.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.37) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 700 ($9.12) to GBX 730 ($9.51) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 883.94 ($11.51).

Shares of LON:JE opened at GBX 664 ($8.65) on Monday. Just Eat has a one year low of GBX 544 ($7.09) and a one year high of GBX 906 ($11.80).

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) Evans bought 6,238 shares of Just Eat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 801 ($10.43) per share, for a total transaction of £49,966.38 ($65,085.81).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

