Just Eat (JE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JE. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.37) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.46) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 880.41 ($11.47).

Shares of JE stock opened at GBX 672.20 ($8.76) on Friday. Just Eat has a 1-year low of GBX 544 ($7.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 906 ($11.80).

In other Just Eat news, insider Michael (Mike) Evans bought 6,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 801 ($10.43) per share, with a total value of £49,966.38 ($65,085.81).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

