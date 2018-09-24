Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle, better known as JLL have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. Notably, the diversified product & services range of the company is expected to enable it to register balanced revenue growth across its operating markets. In fact, vast knowledge of real estate markets and a spate of strategic investment activities, in a bid to capitalize on market consolidations, are anticipated to drive long-term profitability. Also, market share expansion will aid JLL to achieve a decent cash level. However, unfavorable currency movements and interest rate hikes may negatively impact the company’s performance. Further, stiff competition from international, regional and local players remains a concern. Additionally, the intensifying uncertainty in the global economic environment is expected to hinder the company’s growth.”

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.17.

Shares of JLL opened at $145.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Guy Grainger sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $30,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,774.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $1,070,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

