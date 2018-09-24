Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JCAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Jernigan Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $376.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. analysts forecast that Jernigan Capital will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

In other Jernigan Capital news, insider John A. Good bought 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $29,555.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 99,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 21.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 108.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.