Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comcast in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Janedis now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

CMCSA opened at $37.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 33,898,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,158,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663,290 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,864,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,455,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,052,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,669,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,387,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

