Jefferies Financial Group Raises HCA Healthcare (HCA) Price Target to $155.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2020 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.62.

HCA opened at $133.37 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 22,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $2,896,047.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,650 shares in the company, valued at $25,760,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $190,439.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,442.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,257 shares of company stock worth $21,118,053. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 541.9% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9,933.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,650 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

