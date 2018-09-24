JD.Com (JD) Downgraded by CLSA to Underperform

CLSA lowered shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.31.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,649.00 and a beta of 1.39. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 847,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,055 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 57.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 260,897 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,885,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,044,000 after purchasing an additional 624,745 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 461,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

