Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,535,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,676,000 after purchasing an additional 254,393 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Cinemark by 197.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter worth $351,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “$34.56” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

CNK stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $889.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

