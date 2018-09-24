Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,860,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter.

GCOW stock opened at $31.62 on Monday.

