Jack Dorsey Sells 103,035 Shares of Square, Inc. (SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $8,995,985.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 12th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $9,314,364.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $9,243,269.85.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $8,639,484.75.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $7,832,720.70.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $7,617,377.55.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $85.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -853.00 and a beta of 4.36. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $92.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.99 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $180,818,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 121.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,523,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 836,256 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $40,131,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2,070.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789,651 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $36,435,000. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Square from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Square from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Square from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

