J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

JJSF opened at $147.78 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $125.98 and a 1-year high of $159.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $761,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,877 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,487.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segment: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment engages soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products and baked goods.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.