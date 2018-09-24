iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000.

Shares of IAK stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $60.86 and a 52 week high of $69.95.

