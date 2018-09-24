iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (GSG) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,866,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,733,000 after buying an additional 1,561,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,410,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after buying an additional 2,329,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 232,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 819,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 693,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 282,579 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $17.63 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $18.31.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

