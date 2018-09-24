iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth $199,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 110.8% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

CRBN opened at $120.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $125.97.

