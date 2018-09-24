iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) is Summit X LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Summit X LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $204.08 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.07 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.