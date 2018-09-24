IPG Photonics (IPGP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $169.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $413.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 13,274.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 103,146 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $128,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 556.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

