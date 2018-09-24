IPG Photonics (IPGP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.00.
Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $169.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $264.11.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 13,274.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 103,146 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $128,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 556.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
