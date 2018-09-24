Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) Position Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,387 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 16.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th.

