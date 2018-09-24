Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) President Purchases $25,066.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) President Milan Galik acquired 415 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Milan Galik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 20th, Milan Galik acquired 578 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038.96.

On Monday, September 17th, Milan Galik acquired 2,128 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $125,637.12.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $57.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.02 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 595.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

