Insteel Industries (IIIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $690.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 2.16.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

In other news, Director W Allen Rogers II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $213,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,515.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $101,979.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,760,476. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,349,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,290,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

