Insider Selling: Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Chairman Sells 37,734 Shares of Stock

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) Chairman Sam Heidari sold 37,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $708,644.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sam Heidari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 4th, Sam Heidari sold 10,000 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Sam Heidari sold 3,000 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Monday, August 27th, Sam Heidari sold 4,000 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Sam Heidari sold 2,147 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $35,726.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNA opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $696.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.97. Quantenna Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.97 million. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QTNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Quantenna Communications from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 48.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 14.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 53.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 153,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

