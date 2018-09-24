Insider Selling: Premier Foods Plc (PFD) Insider Sells 74,204 Shares of Stock

Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD) insider Alastair S. N. Murray sold 74,204 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £31,165.68 ($40,596.17).

LON:PFD opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Monday. Premier Foods Plc has a one year low of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 46.25 ($0.60).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFD shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Premier Foods to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 37 ($0.48) in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

