Insider Selling: New York Times Co (NYT) Insider Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $2,057,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,247,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,530,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 59,800 shares of New York Times stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,383,772.00.

On Monday, August 6th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 150,000 shares of New York Times stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $3,672,000.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 58,962 shares of New York Times stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,511,196.06.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 190,300 shares of New York Times stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $4,886,904.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 20,005 shares of New York Times stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $533,733.40.

On Friday, July 6th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 8,153 shares of New York Times stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $213,771.66.

On Monday, July 9th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 15,933 shares of New York Times stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $419,197.23.

On Monday, July 2nd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 15,000 shares of New York Times stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $393,300.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $265,300.00.

Shares of NYT opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. New York Times Co has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.25 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

