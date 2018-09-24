Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) CEO Sells $68,153.85 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $68,153.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,145.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $25.70 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.33 and a beta of 1.09.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $19.25 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 1.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

