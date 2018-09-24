Insider Buying: ThreeD Capital Inc (IDK) Director Buys $40,000.00 in Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Sheldon Inwentash acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

Sheldon Inwentash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 13th, Sheldon Inwentash acquired 95,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $8,550.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Sheldon Inwentash acquired 500,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Sheldon Inwentash acquired 250,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

ThreeD Capital stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. ThreeD Capital Inc has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.63.

