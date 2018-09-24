imbrex Trading 54.9% Higher Over Last Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001789 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. imbrex has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $0.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, imbrex has traded 54.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00281772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00151304 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000200 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.58 or 0.06888269 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex was first traded on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

